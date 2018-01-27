The Federal Government has voted over N40bn in the 2018 budget to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goals programmes (SDGs), which used to be Millennium Development Goals.

If the proposed budget gets the nod of the National Assembly, it is expected that the money would meet up with the objectives of the programme which is to fight poverty, make food available, create healthcare facilities and services, make education available and affordable, tackle climate change, make gender equality possible, provide clean water, keep our environment clean and healthy for habitation and also to allow social justice to thrive.

These goals were set by the United Nations. It is expected that by 2030, social vices, inequality, illiteracy, hunger and high mortality rate would reduce or totally eradicated.

Paragraph 54 of the United Nations resolution A/RES/70/1 of 25 September 2015 contains the goals and targets.

The UN-led process involved its 193 members states and global civil society.

The resolution is a broad intergovernmental agreement that acts as the post-2015 developement agenda.

The budget which is tagged “Budget of Consolidation,” also shows that over N11.75bn is to be used to cater for ‘other’ SDGs projects.

Experts are hopeful that with the amount voted, the required goals would be achieved.