The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Friday, warned that if the raging herdsmen/farmers clash was not urgently addressed, it will grow worse in the future.

Ogbeh stated this in Abuja during the submission of report by the Committee on National Conference on the Transformation of the Nigerian Livestock Industry, chaired by Dr Gideon Mshebwalla, and accompanied by other members of the committee.

He also commended the committee’s job and said sensitization of herdsmen, farmers, politicians and communities will soon commence as part of government’s solution to tackle the menace.

According to him, government has listened to what Nigerians have been saying about the issue and maintained that government would not forcefully take land for the proposed cattle colony programme.

It will be recalled that the National Livestock Conference held on the 25th September 2017 at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja, which was attended by over 770 stakeholders, featured 15 speakers over four thematic areas and examined issues that have stifled the growth and modernization of the industry.