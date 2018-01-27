The South East Governors Forum has banned all forms of partisan political statements during the burial of late Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Prof. Simon Otuanya, the Director General of the Forum and chairman of South East Governor’s Committee on the burial, announced the ban at a press briefing in Enugu on Friday to announce the burial activities.

Ortuanya said the funeral activities would be a solemn event devoid of partisan political pronouncements.

He said that the formal request for the immortalization of Dr. Ekwueme would be presented to the Federal Government by the South East governors on Wednesday 31st January, 2018, when the people of the zone would hold a commendation ceremony for late Ekwueme at Okpara Square Enugu.

Prof Otuanya described Late Ekwueme as a great and detribalized Nigerian, who has made enormous contributions to the peaceful cohesion and development of the country, and as such deserves a befitting burial.

Also speaking, Maja Umeh, the Chairman of Publicity Committee disclosed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and other past and present political leaders of the country, as well as prominent sons and daughters of Igboland would attend the commendation service at Enugu, which remains the political capital of the zone.

Umeh announced there will be service of songs at Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu on Tuesday 30th January, 2018 and on Wednesday 31st, 2018, there will be South East Zone commendation service at Okpara Square Enugu, while the remains moves to Anambra on Thursday 1st February, 2018 for commendation ceremony at Ekwueme Square, Awka, before the body departs for Oko by motorcade.

The final rites of lying in state will take place on February 2nd 2018 at Ekwueme compound, Oko, funeral service at St. John the Divine Church Oko and interment at Ekwueme compound, Oko, followed by reception.