Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed seven Boko Haram fighters in the Sambisa forest in Northern Borno in an operation supported by the Air Force.

According to Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, late Friday, the troops also destroy 11 gun trucks and 12 Hilux vehicles.

Usman said that other terrorists’ equipment destroyed were make-shift accommodation around Camp Zairo, Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs), booby traps and other delaying obstacles and devices.

“In addition, the gallant troops recovered one gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun, one machine gun, a pistol, large quantity of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, a 120mm mortar base Plate and a dane gun,” he said.

Usman added that three canter trucks, two double barrel rifles, 30 bicycles, power generating sets, cylinders, printers, military kits and IED making workshop were also destroyed by troops.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers were wounded during the encounter.

“The wounded soldiers have since been evacuated by Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment.”

He said the GOC 7 Division and Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade, Maj.-Gen. I. M. Yusuf and Maj.-Gen. I. M. Obot have paid a “thank you’’ visit to the troops.

Usman urged Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states people to report any fleeing Boko Haram terrorist seen around their communities.

He also urged them to look out for the wounded terrorists and report to the nearest military or Police location.

The Nigerian Army had on January 15, handed over 244 repentant Boko Haram insurgents released from detention to Borno Government.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, disclosed this while presenting the released detainees to Gov. Kashim Shettima, at the Military Cemetery, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri.

Nicholas said that the detainees were released as part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He disclosed that the detainees comprised 118 males; 56 females; 19 teenagers and 51 children.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the release of the repentant Boko Haram detainees and their family members.

“The detainees have been de-radicalised for reintegration into the society. We are handing over the detainees to Borno Government for administration ,” he said.

Shettima commended the military over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operation.

He said that the military had made significant contributions and sacrifices to the restoration of peace in the region.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and called on communities and organisations to support their families, so as to improve their living condition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the events include: laying of wreath by Gov.Shettima and other dignitaries at the occasion, while a special prayer session was held for the fallen heroes on Sunday and Friday.

The event was attended by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf and I Olabanji, the General Officers Commanding 7 and 8 Divisions, Nigeria Army.

Others are: the Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, Heads of Customs and Immigration.