



A total of 6,720 poor households are to benefit from the Federal Government cash transfer scheme in Kebbi, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Tsahara Bawa, has said.

The commissioner made the disclosure in a message to the training of the scheme’s local government facilitators on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Bawa who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Hassana Hassan, said the scheme was under the National Social Investment Programme of President Muhammadu Buhari administration targeting vulnerable Nigerians.

”The scheme is a social investment programme of the federal government aimed at alleviating poverty and is targeted at the poor and vulnerable,” she said.

The National Cash Transfer Officer, Mrs Joice Dida said Kebbi is among the six states recently added into the scheme to raise the number of participating states to 27.

She stressed that the programme was aimed at reducing the hardship faced by the poor especially in sending their children to school.

Dida explained that the training would ensure that highest standard of transparency and accountability was maintained in running the scheme.

“The selections were made without bias, favour, political affiliation or religion ”, she said.

She urged the local government facilitators to ensure adequate counselling, sensitisation, education and monitoring of the beneficiaries.

A cross section of stakeholders at the event commended the federal government for introducing the programme, saying that it would address some of the challenges facing poor families.

Beneficiaries of the scheme were drawn from Danko/Wasagu, Dandi, Shanga, Gwandu, Jega and Bagudo Local Government Areas of the state.