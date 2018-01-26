The Delta State police command has denied the claim that Fulani herdsmen have invaded the state capital, Asaba, using speedboat through the River Niger.

Spokesman of the command, Andrew Aniemeka, in a statement made available to newsmen said it was a social media rumour.

According to Aniemeka, “the attention of command has been drawn to a video circulating on social media to the effect that some Fulani herdsmen arrived Asaba by three flying boats through the River Niger and that they were seen with suspected firearms.

“The command wishes to state that on Sunday, January 21, around 3:00p.m., some herdsmen arrived Asaba bank of the River Niger in three flying boats with their cattle.

On receipt of the information, members of the Committee on Herdsmen/Farmers recently inaugurated by the command, led by its chairman, Chief Cassidy N. Iloba, Senior Special Assistant on Security to the governor, interrogated the herdsmen, and thereafter returned to Kogi State where they came from.

“None of the herdsmen was found with firearms. One Alhaji Katti, who has been a resident herder in the area for the past three decades, is the only one remaining there. He has however been warned not to harbour any migrant herdsmen forthwith.

“Meanwhile, the command in conjunction with Herdsmen/Farmers Committee is working towards ensuring peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers in Delta.”