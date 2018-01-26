The Federal Government has commenced the processes to bring back 91,000 Nigerians currently taking refuge from the Boko Haram insurgency in Cameroon.

It was learnt that the repatriation of the refugees who were camped in Minaowa village in Cameroon would commence by the end of February, 2018.

The Head, Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, Dr. Sidi Mohammed, disclosed on Thursday that the tripartite commission set up by the FG, Cameroon and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, had concluded plans to bring the displaced citizens back to the country.

Speaking at the coordination forum and tracking indication validation workshop in Abuja, he explained that the Cameroonian government was not complaining about the huge number of refugees on its territory, but added that “action speaks louder than voice.”

Mohammed said, “The processes have already begun, we are doing the profiling, putting the reception centres in place. Initially, we were looking at early February, but by and large, before the end of February, the final processes of bringing them into the country will start. The people are in a hurry to come back to the country.”

Responding to the reports of rape and sexual abuse at internally displaced persons camps in the North-East, he stated that the PCNI had strengthened the security situation in the camps and also brought human protection to the front burner to curtail the incidence of rape and sexual abuse.

He equally disclosed that the PCNI is carrying out biometric data capturing of IDPs which he said would be used for the economic development of the North-East region and also for reconciliation of families.