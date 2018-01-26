The Rivers state government has embarked on the revalidation process for civil servants in the state.

This is happening months after a similar exercise was conducted to streamline the civil service which the government claimed was over-bloated.

Head of Civil Service in the State, Rufus Godwins, shortly after undergoing the verification told newsmen that the state is embarking on the revalidation because of the discrepancies that trailed the last process.

While Godwins assured that the exercise will not affect salary payment, he did not say how long the exercise will last.

He also warned that no civil servant can undergo the exercise by proxy, adding that the exercise is “very mandatory as a policy of the Rivers state government. Every civil servant must go through the exercise and it can not be done by proxy.

“Our aim is to get the accurate numbers and until we a through, any figure brandished is mere speculation, so this supersedes any previous exercise,” he said

On his part, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Information Communications Technology, Asawo Ibifuro, explained that the fresh exercise was designed to provide easy platform for State Government to easily check information, including date of retirement of employees.