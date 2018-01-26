As part of efforts to ensure smooth implementation of the open grazing prohibition law in Taraba state, governor Darius Ishaku on Friday swore in two Special Advisers on herders and farmers relations.

Those sworn in were; Abubakar Zubairu, Special Advisers on Herders Relation and Abdulrahman Biyams Adamu, Special Adviser on Farmers Relation

At a brief ceremony which took place at the EXCO chambers of Taraba State Government House, Jalingo, Ishaku said the move was part of his resolve to ensure smooth implementation of the open grazing prohibition law so as to end incessant conflicts between herders and farmers in the state.

He maintained that the Special Advisers would be charged with the responsibility of ensuring good relationship between farmers and herders in the state.

“The scale of conflict in the state and indeed the country is on the increase and my administration can not sit and watch this to continue. I charge you to immediately swing into action and visit all areas earmarked for pilot ranches in the state.

“All that you may require for the establishment of the pilot ranches have been provided, so, I urge you to carry out the assignment diligently and without fear or favour,” he said.