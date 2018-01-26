The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has pardoned 60 inmates in different prisons in the state as he marked his 60th birthday on Thursday.

The governor said the gesture was not meant to encourage or condone indiscipline, adding that he was dissatisfied with the level of congestion in the prisons.

He assured the indigenes that government would liaise with appropriate authorities, with a view to decongest them.

He, however, advised the inmates freed from Sagamu, Ilaro and Abeokuta prisons, to be of good conduct and avoid acts that could send back there.

Governor Amosun promised that vocational training would be organised for those who regained their freedom, to enable them to be useful to themselves and the society at large.