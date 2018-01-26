A coalition of militant groups in Ondo State on Friday gave oil companies operating in the state three days to leave over non-enrollment of their members in the Federal Government Amnesty Programme.

General Akinfemi Raymond, the secretary of the coalition, gave the ultimatum in Akure while addressing journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ondo State Government and the Presidential Amnesty Committee, had on Nov. 9, 2017, enrolled some ex-militants in the state who were willing to submitted their arms,

The state government gave former militants 21-day grace to submit their arms to the state Amnesty Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The coalition on Thursday evening started a protest at the premises of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) office in Akure.

Raymond decried the alleged shooting of some of the militants during a peaceful protest at OSOPADEC office.

He listed the militant groups as The United Sea-wolf Avengers, The Awaja Camp, The Niger Delta Militant Vanguard, The Dragon and Lion Camp.

“We have come to Akure to demand for our rights having notified all the security agencies in the state about our mission because the state government is not even ready to dialogue with us.

“Despite our obedience to vacate our protest venue by the state commissioner of police, suddenly, some armed mobile policemen just came and released gun which wounded four of our members, while another three members were affected by teargas.

“Government has declared war on us and we will not relent until all our members are duly captured and all our arrears are paid from November, 2017 till date,’’ he said.

He also said some of the slots given to militant groups in the state were given to some politicians’ family members and friends.

“Now we are giving the state government three days ultimatum to meet our demands or else the horse rider will give a knock, the evil dance will never end.

“And we are also saying oil companies operating in the oil producing community in Ondo State should vacate the communities within the next three days,’’ Raymond said.

According to him, the group has used all peaceful means to show its grievances, but the government “turned the deaf ear.’’

Efforts by NAN to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls.