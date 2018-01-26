The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, is to deliver the University of Lagos convocation lecture for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Dr Taiwo Ipaye, the Registrar, University of Lagos, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the lecture, slated for Feb. 19, has the theme `Inclusion: The Path to a New Nation`.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture is part of programmes lined up for the convocation ceremony proper.

According to Ipaye, a pre-convocation news conference to kick start the ceremony has already been slated for Feb. 14.

She said that an opening exhibition and the inauguration of the 12th Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe would precede the lecture.

Ipaye said the convocation ceremony proper had been scheduled for Feb. 20 to Feb. 22.

According to her, Day 1 of the ceremony will feature the congregation for the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and the announcement of prize winners for graduating students of the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences for the morning session.

She said graduating students for the Faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences and Sciences would be attended to during the afternoon session on the same day.

The Registrar said on Feb. 21, there would be award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and the announcement of prize winners for graduating students of the Faculties of Engineering, Law and Management Sciences for the morning session.

She said that graduating students from the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy and the Distance Learning Institute would be conferred later on the same day (afternoon session).

Ipaye said that on Feb. 22, the final day of the ceremony, there would be the congregation for the award of Higher degrees of the School of Post graduate Studies.

She said there would also be the ‘Best Researcher Award’ and the conferment of the title of ‘Distinguished and Emeritus Professors’ on the same day.