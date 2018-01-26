The ministry of water resources has inaugurated a 14-member Policy Advisory Committee to implement the National Water Resources Master plan.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, on Friday inaugurated the committee in Abuja.

Adamu said the committee became necessary considering the nation’s diverse and economic water resources which needed coordinated and integrated management.

According to him, continuous growth in population, urban migration, varied and increase in water demand requires well researched policies and effective planning.

“The Policy Advisory Committee shall advise the Minister of water resources concerning local and international developments in the water sector including the implementation of the National Water Resources Master Plan.

“They are to advise on climate change issues, Water Law and Policy implementation, Trans-boundary Water Issues, tracking of National Council on Water Resources decisions. ”

Adamu expressed hope that with the combined wealth of experience of the committee members, they would be able to meet the target before them.

He also expressed the hope that the National Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly would be passed into law towards effective management of the water resources potential of the country.

The minister urged the members to brainstorm on what could be done to change the narrative of the water resources sector in the country, adding that Federal Government was more committed to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Suleiman Mustapha, pledged the commitment of the team to actively engage between themselves towers better water resources management and integration.

Mustapha said the terms of reference highlighted the urgent issues of the water resources sector, citing the issues of climate change, Lake chad receding, adding that concerted efforts was needed to reverse the trend.

“It’s an onerous task that must be done. We must shun every dishonesty and ensure that the targeted goal is met.

“Water resources over the years have not been given the necessary attention, with this committee in place, we will go forward.”