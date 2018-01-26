Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has inaugurated the Oyo State Market Leaders Council in Ibadan, to boost trading activities and make markets in the state more viable.

The governor during the inauguration held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, charged the traders to be united.

Newsmen report that the newly inaugurated 18-member council is chaired by Alhaja Amudalat Lawal, popularly known as Iyadunni.

Ajimobi said that the new council was drawn from eight recognised market associations in the state.

He said that the new council would constantly help the government in the development of markets and trading activities in the state.

“The Market Advisory Council started in 2004 but did not function properly. At the inception of our administration in 2011, we decided to fortify the council and make it more viable.

“When we came on board, we saw that the advisory council was not well structured. This is why we have redesigned the council to give it a new structure and make it viable,” he said.

The governor said that the newly inaugurated committee would relate with the government regularly towards promoting cordial relationship with government and improving on their businesses.

Ajimobi said that his administration had since inception disbursed N470 million to traders in the state as interest-free loan out of N1.2 billion earmarked.

According to him, we have never toyed with the welfare of traders and promotion of trading activities in the state. We had in the past sponsored traders to Holy Pilgrimage.

“We have disbursed N470million to traders as interest-free loan, while the remaining N730 million will be disbursed through the council.”

The governor said that a bill has been sent to the House of Assembly to validate the council, assuring them of his commitment to give them a credible successor.

In her response, Lawal commended the governor for his support given for traders, adding that his administration was the most trader-friendly.

Lawal, who appreciated Ajimobi on behalf of others, assured him that the council would ensure unity among traders in the state.

She prayed for the governor as well as members of the State Executive Council.

NAN report that the inauguration was attended by members of the State Executive Council and a host of traders.