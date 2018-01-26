The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has trained some selected medical personnel on “hands-on application” and upgrading of its newly acquired High-Tech Medical Equipment.

NAF said the training was part of efforts towards capacity building of its personnel.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Adesanya said, the training of the medical personnel was aimed at ensuring adequate maintenance and serviceability of newly acquired state-of-the-art medical facilities.

He explained that it would provide participants with the requisite expertise in the proper handling of the equipment to avoid incessant breakdown.

They include: Digital X-ray Machines, Fluoroscope, Digitiser, Mammography, Picture Archival and Communication System (PACS), CT Scan Machine and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

According to him, the equipment are already in use in various NAF hospitals across the country.

He said participants, drawn from various NAF medical facilities across the country, comprised nine Radiographers, six Biomedical Technicians and two Radiologists.

Adesanya added that the training was conducted at 461 NAF Hospital, Kaduna State, by seasoned resource persons and facilitators in conjunction with in-house NAF specialists.

At the end of the training, Adesanya hoped that participants would have been adequately equipped with the technical know-how to handle various medical equipment on the NAF inventory.

“Already, two Biomedical engineers have completed their one-year mandatory training on high-tech in Lagos State, while another is currently on going.

“The idea behind the training is to ensure the durability of the very expensive NAF medical equipment, most of which were recently acquired.

“This would enhance the provision of adequate medical services in NAF, by sustaining the high morale of personnel and improving Civil-Military Relations in NAF host communities,’’ he said.

NAN report that it was a five- day training which started on Jan. 22 and ended on Jan. 26.