The Nasarawa State Government on Friday warned individuals and groups against encroaching on lands that belong to the state government in the interest of peace and the socio-economic development of the state.

Gov. Tanko Almakura, gave the warning when he visited Nyanya Gbagi Primary and Secondary Schools, Karu in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The school land is gradually being taken over by welders, panel beaters and car dealers among others.

He said that he would not fold his hands and watch individuals encroach on the government land for their selfish interests and urged them to desist from doing so in the interest of peace and development.

Almakura said his administration was committed to the development of the education sector and provision of basic infrastructure such as roads, culverts, health facilities, water and electricity among others.

He vowed that the state government would sanction any individual or group, who encroached on its land so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“It is clear sabotage for people to encroach on government land for their self-interest knowing well that the land is for the purpose of locating development projects that will benefit the people.

“It is in view of this that, I want to advise those encroaching on government land to desist from doing so in their own interest, in the interest of peace and socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

Almakura also called on the people of the area and Nigerians to jealously guard government’s projects and property sited in their domain in order to ensure speedy development of the country.