Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has cancelled the 3-day strategic retreat for cabinet members and directors of ministries, holding in Epe, East of the state,

The retreat which began on Thursday was scheduled to end Saturday evening.

But the governor announced to the grieving participants today that the retreat could no longer go on following the shocking death of Deji Tinubu, his special adviser on commerce and industry.

Deji Tinubu died Thursday night during a five-aside novelty match at the venue of the retreat in Epe.

The Government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, expressed “shock and disbelief’ over the sudden death of Mr. Tinubu and has reached out to his immediate family to commiserate on this huge loss to the family and the citizens of Lagos State.

“We are still in shock. All of us at the State Executive Council are in disbelief. He was a good and committed patriot who brought his passion to his job. He was a gentleman who maintained excellent team spirit. We shall miss him,” he said.

Bamigbetan said the late soccer fan slumped while playing five aside match with fellow participants at the ongoing retreat of members of the state executive council and permanent secretaries at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe. Doctors and nurses rushed to give him first aid and he was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Epe where he was confirmed dead.

An autopsy is expected to b​​e carried out while burial arrangements will be announced by the family.

The late Deji Tinubu was the son of late Kafaru Tinubu, one of Nigeria’s foremost police officers. He is survived by an aged mother, Bintu Tinubu and wife, Yemisi.

Tinubu was sworn in as Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman of the State’s Sports Commission on October 19, 2015.

He was recently moved to take up his new portfolio.