Anambra lawmakers, on Thursday, during plenary, has rejected the Federal Government’s proposal of establishing colonies for cattle herders in Anambra State.

In a motion moved by the Member representing Nnewi North State Constituency, Hon. Timothy Ifediorama, and seconded by his counterpart Hon. Uche Okafor, representing Ayemelum State Constituency and read by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Rita Madagwu, before the floor of the House unanimously rejected plans by the federal government to establish “cattle colonies” for Fulani herdsmen and their cows in Anambra State.

Hon. Madagwu stated that Anambra State will not cede any part of her territory to Fulani herdsman as a colony for cattle.

“We reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Anambra State. We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land for Industrialization, Residential as over 65 km of land in the State has been destroyed by erosion.

“Giving away any part of Anambra land as a colony to cattle Breeders, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Anambra State and her people who are mostly farmers.”

“Such arrangement will also cause unrest and crisis that may grow beyond our imagination when it happens, so the best thing I think we should do as the Lawmakers is to reject such plans so that those behind it will know that Anambra State is not in support of the Federal Government Cattle Colonies policy Headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

The Mohammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in the aftermath of recent killings of over 78 persons in Benue State by suspected herdsmen and other similar killings across the country, had announced plans to set up cattles colonies in states in the southern and middle belt regions of the country to reduce further clashes between herdsmen and farmers.