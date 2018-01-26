The Abia State House of Assembly on Friday passed a resolution suspending the state’s chief judge, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, following a public petition brought before the House against her by a civil society organization, Global centre for peace and justice,

The petition bothered on the allegation of tyranny and obstruction of the administration of justice in the state, gross misconduct, denigration of the office of the chief judge, embezzlement, amongst others.

The speaker, Mr. Chikwendu Kalu, while reading the resolution, however, set up 8 man ad hoc committee to investigate the said allegation, and report back to the house within 7 days.

The State Assembly further, mandated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to appoint an acting chief judge pending the completion of the investigation by the committee.