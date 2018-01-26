YouTube

The Eric Omare and Pereotubo Owielaemi-led factions of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, yesterday, both denied the reported endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Abuja chapter of the council, describing the endorsement as a “rash decision.”

Some youths led by the chairman, IYC, Abuja chapter, Preye Ebizimor, in a rally at the headquarters of the Presidential Amnesty Office, Abuja, carried placard with various inscriptions such as, “We urge Buhari to re-contest in 2019,” and applauded Buhari for his commitment in putting machineries in place towards funding the amnesty programme.

However, the Omare and Owielaemi-led IYCs, while condemning the endorsement under the aegis of the IYC, said that the Ijaw nation and the IYC as a pan-Ijaw organisation have not decided to endorse any candidate in respect of the 2019 election, adding, “The IYC is not in the business of adopting candidates for political positions.”

