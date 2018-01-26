Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of one of his aides, Deji Tinubu, who reportedly slumped amd died yesterday in Epe, during a football match.

Tinubu, who was sworn in as Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman of the state’s Sports Commission on October 19, 2015, was recently moved to take up his new portfolio as Special Adviser in the ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In s statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, added that the state government had already reached out to his immediate family.

Describing the death as a huge loss to the family and the state, the governor said: “we are still inshock. All of us at the State Executive Council are in disbelief. He was a good and committed patriot who brought his passion to his job. He was a gentleman who maintained excellent team spirit. We shall miss him,” he said.

The governor, who confirmed that the late soccer fan slumped while playing football match with fellow participants durimg the ongoing retreat of members of the state executive council and permanent secretaries, added that doctors and nurses rushed to give him first aid.

”He was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Epe where he was confirmed dead. An autopsy is expected to b​​e carried out while funeral arrangements will be announced by the family”, he said.

The late Deji Tinubu was the son of late Kafaru Tinubu, one of Nigeria’s foremost police officers. He is survived by an aged mother, Bintu Tinubu and wife, Yemisi.