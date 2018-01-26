The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo state, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, has assured Imo residents not to panic over the outbreak of Lassa Fever virus, as proper measures have been put in place by the tertiary health institution to welcome, diagnose and treat patients with the case.

Achigbu, who spoke to journalists in his office on Friday, said that FMC Owerri has equipment that diagnoses, as well as treats patients with the fever.

He said, “We are ready here to accept, check and treat patients who have Lassa Fever. We are happy that the federal government through the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had applied measures to curtail the virus, as well as treat those who have it”.

He added that measures had been put in place by FMC Owerri to educate doctors, nurses and other health workers on how to avoid contacting the scourge while attending to patients.

He further said that the Centre was creating awareness to the general public especially those in the rural areas, billed at also measures that would help them not to contract the endemic virus. “Effective communication about the killer virus is germane and FMC Owerri has succeeded in talking to its staff particularly doctors and other health workers on preventive measures”.

Achigbu, who revealed that since the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state that only one patient had been confirmed dead and one diagnosed of the fever, observed that other patients were being diagnosed of the disease.

Achigbu advised Imo residents on the importance of observing environmental hygiene or cleanliness, washing their hands properly after handshakes, hygienically using the toilet, cooking their food properly, removing remnant food in their homes, taking away anything that can attract rats.

He said, “Rats, which have the virus commonly live with man in his house. I, therefore, proffer preventive measures for doctors, nurses and other health workers. They include: using bleach (jik) which kills the virus, glove and mask and sometimes cladding. This is because man can equally transmit the virus to his fellow man. I also warn against self-medication. People should be careful and observed neatness”.

Meanwhile, Achigbu had appreciated government for monitoring and deploying resources to cure Lassa fever, just as he added that FMC Owerri has a special ward, where patients of Lassa fever were being treated and cared for.