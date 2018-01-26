A house of representatives ad-hoc panel has asked Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, to arrest Mike Adenuga, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Globacom Nigeria.

Adenuga was accused of “repeatedly” failing to honour the invitation of the panel, which is investigating operational activities and services of telecommunication companies in the country.

At its sitting on Thursday, Ahmed Abu, chairman of the panel, described Adenuga’s “refusal” to appear before the lawmakers as an “affront to the legislature”.

He said: “A situation where the parliament will invite an agency or organisation and then it won’t come, then we’re going nowhere.

“Some people feel they are too big; that they are above the law. I’m making reference to Mr Mike Adenuga, the chairman of Glo.

“The amount of disrespect he has for the parliament is unacceptable. Yes, he’s a billionaire, but that doesn’t mean anything. Anybody can be a billionaire in the right atmosphere.”

He said from available documents to the panel, Glo owes the federal government a total of N16.7 billion.

“The committee hereby resolves that an arrest warrant be issued against the chairman of Globacom. I want to put things on record. I’m going to make direct statement to EFCC and ICPC. This is a man you should go after.”

Speaking earlier, Abdulrahman Shuaibu, a member of the panel, moved a motion that an arrest warrant should be issued against Adenuga.

He said Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, should be asked to produce the Glo CEO on February 15.