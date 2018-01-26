International Food for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) says it will permanently check the sale of adulterated seedlings in Ebonyi State.

Sunday Ituma, Ebonyi coordinator of the programme, said this in Abakaliki while addressing beneficiaries of its mechanised equipment, adding that establishment of a seed laboratory would check the trend.

Ituma noted that the laboratory would ensure that only certified seeds ewre given to farmers, as the equipment to test the seeds had been sent to it by its headquarters.

The commissioner for agriculture is expected to commission the laboratory before the end of January, he said, adding that the project trained 30 seed entrepreneurs at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, for three months.

“The training is intended to make the trainees provide certified seeds to be used by farmers, as our headquarters have also sent experts to train beneficiaries on the usage of the equipment such as power-tillers and knap-sack sprayers.”

Ituma urged the state government to make a strong representation of its demand for increased IFAD-VCDP activities, in more local government areas of the state.

“The IFAD–VCDP mission team would be visiting the state in February on an assessment tour and it provides an opportunity for the government to demand the increase of our activities from five to more LGAs,” Ituma said.

Mrs. Beatrice Ugo, one of the beneficiaries, thanked IFAD for the gesture and promised that the beneficiaries would judiciously utilise the equipment to enhance food production in the state.