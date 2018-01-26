Amir, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Nigeria, Dr. Mashuud Fashola, has noted that the devil has captured some Nigerian religious and political leaders.

He admonished Muslims in the country to always associate with leaders who have the fear of God and avoid luxury and materialism.

Dr. Fashola said this when he spoke with reporters after commissioning the Jammat Mosque located off Agidingbi road, Lagos.

Talking on the state of nation, he said, “the devil has captured some religious leaders and Nigerians as predicted by the Holy Prophet Muhammad, (s.a.w).

“Even Isa, Jesus (a.s) predicted that religious people will come in sheep’s clothings, but inside, they are wolfs. In otherwords, religion is a potent instrument to capture people.

“They indoctrinate people and use them for selfish interest. As it is happening in Nigeria now, it is also happening in other parts of the world.

“A true religious leader will not encourage wealth accumulation and materialism and will always discourage his followers. Have they been telling those who looted the country to return their stolen wealth?

“They shy away from the truth. So, the masses can only associate themselves with those religious leaders who do not seek luxury or materialism.

“If we are all sincere, religion will unite us. We can also come together to demand good governance.

“You will not see a true Muslim who hates and kills his neighbour or people in the society. I am friend to all, I love all and hate none. That is the only way you can serve God.”