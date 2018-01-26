Elder statesman and former Federal Minister for Works and Housing, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, SAN, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians following his inability to end the killings by herdsmen in many parts of the country.

He said this while speaking with newsmen at his office in Lagos.

Okunnu, who is thee National President of Ansarud-deen Society of Nigeria, said: “I am troubled about these unnecessary killings. Let me say this, people of my generation are in the process of committing suicide when we see the way the political leadership of this country manages the country.

“When we see how the country is being handled, before we kill ourselves, some of us want to correct the mistakes which had been made. Hopefully, those in authorities would hear and correct these mistakes.”

Condemning the activities of Fulani herdsmen, Okunnu said “the problem of Miyetti Allah is a security issue. The Federal Government is in charge of the security of the country. They kill farmers, men and women. Is that not a security issue? Who is in charge of Police? The Federal Government has totally failed.”

On proposed creation of grazing colonies across the country, the octogenarian said: “That is absolute rubbish. Nigerians had been under British colonies. For anybody in his right senses to think of creating the so-called grazing colony, it is a total misconception.”