The Governor of Bayelsa State, Ezenwo Nyeson Wike, has resolved to strategically position the state’s cultural potential through the hosting of the 2018 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Crafts (NAFEST).

Governor Wike disclosed this at the government house in Rivers State when he received a delegation from the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) led by the Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe, promised to change the cultural landscape of Nigeria through the showcase of the best of the state’s rich cultural products.

NAFEST is a veritable cultural promotion platform not only to attract domestic and foreign culture enthusiasts to explore the richness of the people but also to make a big statement to the world on the readiness to open window of investment opportunity to outsides.

However, ceasing the opportunity will be a great advantage for the people of the state to promote the cultural diversity of the people of the garden city.

The move is to show that Rivers State is safe to welcome the world and to enjoy fascination hospitality and cultural wonders of the people.

The best of cultural performance, exhibition, arts and craft of the rich people of the state will be showcased through a big window for the world to see at the 2018 edition of NAFEST holding in October in Rivers State.

According to DG NCAC, “Our visit Rivers State was splendid and calm as we were welcome with great hospitality by people.

Runsewe laud governor Wike commitment and sincerity of purpose at giving culture a prime place in the progressive agenda of the state, saying that the state is a one of the model when it comes to cultural beauty, colour and variety.

“It could be recalled that during the last NAFEST in Kaduna, the Rivers State declared its intention to host the 2018 edition of the festival and the recent acceptance was a confirmation of the Rivers State’s commitment to repositioning culture in Nigeria.

“The state has taken a right step to encourage, reactivate and support the people’s love for cultural norms and values which the only identity that unity and promote coexistence among the diverse people in the state.”

On an educational fund of N10 million given to a student during the courtesy visit, Runsewe said it a move in the right direction to building the future of Nigeria, saying “the support giving to the student to help his educational career is a clear confirmation of the Governor Wike’s commitment to strategically prepare the leaders of tomorrow for a better Nigeria.”