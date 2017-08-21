The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the need for improved professionalism in the Nigerian Army, saying that there should be discipline and dedication to duty in various units and barracks at all times.

General Buratai made the call while declaring open the 2017 Regimental Sergeant Major (RMS) Convention held at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu on Monday.

The theme of the 3-day conference was entitled: “Strengthening the Framework for Discipline and Regimentation for Professional Responsiveness in the Nigerian Army.”

The COAS who was represented by the Chief of Army Administration, Major General Idris Alkali, noted that army demanded a clear-cut professionalism and dedication to duty from regimental sergeant majors.

According to him, “At all times, you must uphold high regimentation and discipline in your various units and barracks. As you know, regimentation and discipline is the core principles of the Nigerian Army, in which the tradition, ethics and customs of the army are enshrined,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Army Boss also urged the participants to act as a father to soldiers as well as custodians of their units and barracks.

“You must ensure that you extend what you learnt to your soldiers and all those under you; since if the knowledge dies with you it is a waste,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division, Major General Adamu Abubakar, said that the “regimental sergeant major is the most effective link between officers and soldiers”.

“Without discipline, personnel will not be able to key into the COAS vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”

He urged the participants to utilize the teachings in the convention to fashion out how best to perform their roles in the interest of the Nigerian army and the country at large.

“You are expected to pass down the knowledge gained in this convention to your troops in your various units and barracks,” he said.