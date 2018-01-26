There has been an outpouring of grief in the social media following the sudden death on Thursday of Deji Tinubu, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Commerce and Industry.

He reportedly slumped around 7.30pm during a five-a-side novelty football match in Epe on Thursday, on the sideline of a retreat for Lagos cabinet members, permanent secretaries, directors of ministries.

After the application of first aid by the Lagos State Emergency Service failed to revive him, he was rushed to the Epe General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy confirmed the death, expressing deep shock.

“I spoke with him just one hour before the match and he was asking me how I was settling down to the new assignment as information commissioner. He never showed any sign of illness. He was even adjudged to be the fittest around during a compulsory routine medical check for everyone attending the retreat”, Bamigbetan said.

He told News Agency of Nigeria that an official statement will be issued later today on the tragedy.

“We had to first inform the family before issuing any statement”, he said.

Deji Tinubu suddenly groaned in pain during the football match before he slumped.

Tinubu was the Chairman, Lagos Sports Commission and Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports. He was later made the Special Adviser on Sports alone after the sports commission chairman was given to another person by Ambode.

At the recent Cabinet reshuffle by Ambode, he was redeployed to Commerce and Industry as Special Adviser before his death.

Tinubu was also the Director General, Lagos Sports Commission during the former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s tenure.

There has been an outpouring of grief on Twitter since the report of Deji Tinubu’s death.