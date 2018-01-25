The Brigade Commander, 23rd Amour Brigade, Yola, Brig.-Gen. Bello Mohammed, says 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with a missing soldier in Opallo Village, Lamurde Local Government area, Adamawa.

Mohammed told newsmen on Thursday in Yola that a District Head was among the suspects arrested.

“The district head, name withheld, has been released on the request of Chief of Bachama Chiefdom, Honest Irimiya, with a pledge that he will fish out and bring those involved in the crime,” he said.

Mohammed said a military search team was already working in the area to trace the missing soldier.

Meanwhile, people are fleeing Opallo village for fear of possible arrest.

Some residents, however, alleged that part of the village had been set ablaze by gunmen.