‎The Ooni of Ife‎, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has charged Nigerian youths to refrain from hate speeches.

Ogunwusi gave the charge at an event in his palace to declare the 2017 Youths Empowerment Summit open.

He described youths as the mirror of the nation, saying hate speeches and blame games would only endanger the survival and continuity of Nigeria.

The monarch implored youths to painstakingly go through Nigerian history to get the requisite inspiration for nationhood.

According to him, the survival and growth of Nigeria as a nation-state solely depended on the forthrightness and proactiveness of the youths.

“I completely and unalloyedly support the positive initiative of the youths to empower Nigerian youths, and make them responsible.

“All the hate speeches and blame games should stop, it is not good for this country, we need to go back to history and learn from how our forefathers started the struggle for the emancipation in their 20s and 30s.

“I am urging the leadership of YES to challenge other youths for positive things, and build a country of our choice and desire”, he said.