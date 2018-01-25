The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, says his government’s finances and debt profile are healthy as they have followed due processes.

Tambuwal affirmed this in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Manal Imam Imam, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Sokoto.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that hid administration did not collect loan of N100 billion in 20017 as being speculated.

He critised some elite in the state, who he said, sponsored individuals to tarnish the image of the government.

On the outcome of a Stakeholders’ Summit on “Sokoto 2018 budget held in Sokoto,’’ Tambuwal said the state got a total in-flow of N73 billion in 2017.

He said the amount comprised internally generated funds, Paris Club refunds and monthly federal allocations in 2017.

Tambuwal had said that the total funds in the state’s education levy accounts deducted from workers currently stood at N530 million.

Tambuwal said: “We have a total of N530 million in the education levy account. Not a single kobo has been expended from the account because it is not my duty to spend the money.

“That responsibility has been that of the state education development committee under the leadership of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad.”

He wondered why people would accuse him of collecting a N100 billion loan in 2017, without referring to appropriate government agencies for confirmation.

He said: “I never collected N100 billion loan. I wonder how these misguided persons are ridiculing themselves in the social media in order to tarnish government’s image when they do not have facts.

“What we have done is to seek for soft loans and we followed due process after approval from the State House of Assembly.

“In fact, some of these loans are deadlocked because we haven’t accessed them.

“We received an inflow of N73 billion in 2017 which included internally generated revenue, federal allocation and Paris Club funds, despite the fact that we budgeted N204 billion for that year.

“So, I wonder how someone will go on social media and visit radio stations, accusing us of wasting public funds. We know those playing politics and their paymasters.

“They should seek for information from appropriate quarters, rather than dissipating energy criticising government.”

Tambuwal said that his administration was open to criticisms and would not waiver in its efforts to improve the lives of the people.

He said: “We are open to criticism and not running a cult. We are open and transparent. People should cross check their facts before making unguarded utterances.

“We are all leaders in our respective fields and homes and it is indeed unfortunate for a man to lie in public in order to score cheap political points.’’

Tambuwal assured the residents of the state of his determination to complete all ongoing projects.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to improving education and human capital.