The Commissioner for Health in Zamfara, Alhaji Lawal Liman, says the recruitment of doctors, nurses and midwives into the state health sector will begin on Monday.

Liman made this known in Gusau on Thursday at a meeting with the health development partners organised by the state Ministry of Health.

He said that Governor Abdul’aziz Yari had recently approved the recruitment of doctors and nurses into the state Hospital Service Management Board.

Liman said that it was aimed at addressing the shortage of health personnel in the state’s health facilities.

According to him, with the recruitment our 23 general hospitals and primary healthcare centers will be improved.

The commissioner said that the meeting with the health partners was to recognise their efforts in supporting the state government toward improving healthcare delivery.

He said: “At this meeting, we are going to discuss the activities of the partners and state government in order to come out with the harmonised plan for health activities in the state.”

In his remarks, Dr Habib Yelwa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said that the ministry would come out with a master plan in line with the state government policy to improve the healthcare sector.

Yelwa said that the development partners have been playing great role in improving the sector.

Also, Dr Nasir Sa’idu, the Executive Chairman, Hospital Service Management Board, commended the state government for introducing measures to improve healthcare system in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was attended by the representatives of WHO, UNICEF and MNCH2, among others.