A cross section of Nigerians on Monday in Abuja urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify the fight against corruption as he fully resumed duty.

According to them, the present administration has achieved much in the area of fighting corruption.

Some of them also commended President Buhari’s faith in the unity of Nigeria.

Mr Inibehe Effiong, a human right activist urged President Muhammadu Buhari to refocus and redouble his fight against corruption, adding that the task ahead was enormous.

Effiong also a legal practitioner said that the fight against corruption must be unrelenting considering the forces that were against it.

He called on the Federal Government to call the different ethnic agitators and listen to their grievances, adding that the unity of Nigeria must be paramount.

According to him, I believe Nigeria should be one country, the President should be more unifying in his policies and the government should be sensitive to the heterogeneous nature of the country.

Effiong said now that the President had returned to the country, he should take over the leadership of the country, and fight corruption to a halt.

Mr Olabode Towoju, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his faith in the unity of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

He said that the statement made by the President that the unity of Nigeria was settled and not negotiable was reassuring.

Towoju commended the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his loyalty and steadfastness while the President was away.

He also praised the Senate President Bukola Saraki for refusing to bow to the will of the opposition by way of impeaching the President, while he was away on medical vacation.

He called on Nigerians to support the anti corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Nigerians would soon begin to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Also, Mr Shola Adeboye, a teacher, urged the President to remain focused and not to be deterred by corrupt elements trying to distract his administration.

He called on the President to go beyond party affiliation in the fight against corruption and reposition the country, while praying for more strength and vigour to do the job.

Mrs Aishat Muhammed a Civil Servant, asked the president not to relent in his quest to rid the nation of corrupt elements.

She said that the anti corruption stand of the President had endeared him to many Nigerians; hence he should pursue it with renewed vigour.