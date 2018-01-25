The management of Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, has dismissed speculations of a reported case of Lassa fever in the facility.

The Acting Medical Director and Head Clinical Services, Dr Chidi Nnabuchi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the rumour was not true.

Nnabuchi was reacting to reports that a case of Lassa fever has been detected or confirmed in the hospital, describing the report as total falsehood.

He also described the rumour about the death of a doctor and two nurses of the hospital as a result of Lassa fever as falsehood and untrue.

“There is no case of Lassa fever in the hospital and there has never been any case since this outbreak and previous one.

“I do not know where such report emanated from.

“I also heard a report that one doctor and two nurses died in the hospital. All our doctors and nurses are hale and healthy.

“We do not have anybody in Asokoro hospital that has Lassa fever and there is nobody on surveillance for the virus,” Nnabuchi said.

The acting medical director advised the media and other members of the public to stop peddling dangerous information.

He enjoined newsmen to always verify information before circulation or publication.

According to him, the hospital is open, functional and safe.

He assured the general public of their safety, adding that the hospital do not have any patient that could scare anybody.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic infection or illness transmitted by multimamate rat commonly found in equatorial Africa.

The virus which could be transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces has two to 21 days duration or incubation period.

Cases of Lassa fever had been reported in Ebonyi, Kogi, Ondo and Imo states recently.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, weakness, headaches, back ache, facial swollen, vomiting and muscle pains.