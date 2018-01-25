The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 111, 932 voters in its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Nasarawa state.

The commission’s Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Opaleke Shola-Otolorin, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday in Lafia.

He said that out of the number, 100,762 persons were registered in 2017, while 11,170 voters were registered from Jan. 1to Jan. 19, 2018.

According to Shola-Otolorin, the total number of registered voters in the state has risen to 1.15 million.

He said the commission had deployed 29 Data Capturing Machines for the exercise across the state, translating to two machines to each of the 13 local government areas.

He, however, said that Karu and Lafia local government areas had three machines and four machines, respectively.

Shola-Otolorin said that INEC had also approved rotation of registration machines from one location to another within the local areas “to fast-track the exercise, given complaints by some stakeholders’’.

He urged prospective voters to take advantage of the opportunity to register at any of the centres across the state to enable them to participate in 2019 elections.

He dispelled rumours that the exercise would end on Jan. 31, 2018, saying that it would continue until 60 days before the general elections.