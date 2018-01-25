Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has disclosed plans by the state government to place suggestion boxes in Mosques to gather information as means of curbing crimes in the state.

Governor Yari said the suggestion boxes would erase fears in the minds of those who provide information to criminals, saying they would soon be known.

The governor made the disclosure in Goran-Namaye village in Maradun Local Government Area of the while sympathising with the victims of recent bandits attack in the village.

“The information provided in the suggestion boxes will be given to the security agencies for them to analyse and this I believe will go a long way in eradicating banditry in the state,” he said.

The governor, who was accompanied on the trip by heads of security agencies in the state, lamented that despite the commitments of the state government to improve security in the state, bandits were still terrorising communities in the state.

He said it was very unfortunate, despite all the logistics being provided to security agencies in the state, that bandits are still killing the people.

He continued, “Attacks of bandits to our communities become daily activities. I give you one week to bring out the attackers of the communities,” he said.

The state government donates N1 million to each family of the deceased and N250,000 each to the injured persons.”

In his response, the member of House of Representatives, whose son is still with the abductors, Alhaji Yahaya Chado, commended the governor for the visit and measures taken by the state government to improve security in the area.

Earlier, the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, complained over shortage of security personnel in the area.