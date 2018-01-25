Brigade Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Bello, has declared a total clampdown on the perpetrators of herdsmen/farmers killings in Adamawa State, saying the military would begin full deployment of its might in dealing with every dissenting elements causing mayhem in the state.

Gen. Bello made the remarks, on Thursday, during a Town Hall dialogue organised by the 23 Armoured Brigade for members of the four local governments bedeviled by the conflict.

According to the Brigade Commander, “The Army’s soft approach should not be mistaken for weakness as the military is set to deploy its full force to curtail the wanton loss of lives in the state.”

“There is no traditional ruler in the country that does not own cattle and so many top politicians in the country own cattle, yet there has not been sufficient political and leadership initiative to deal with the crisis.”

The Commander also said about 200 people had been killed in the four local governments in the conflict. He also disclosed that seven policemen, two soldiers had also been killed in the mindless bloodletting and that the Army would not fail to use the necessary force to maintain order.