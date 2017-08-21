President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Being Buhari’s first working day since he returned from London, United Kingdom, on Saturday, it is believed that the meeting afforded Osinbajo the opportunity of briefing the President some of the developments that took place while he was away.

The meeting was held inside one of the offices located inside Buhari’s official residence.

Osinbajo had earlier in the day taken part in the national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association which was held in Lagos.

Also on Monday, Buhari received in audience at his residence the Nassarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura.

Al-Makura was believed to have visited the President to welcome him from his medical trip and congratulate him on his recovery.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legislative Matters (House of Representatives), Sulaiman Kawo, was also seen emerging from the President’s residence at about 1.35pm clutching documents suspected to be Buhari’s letters to the two Chambers of the National Assembly on his resumption of duties.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, had in a message on his Twitter handle explained that Buhari would be working from home until ongoing renovation work in his office was completed.

“Some renovations are ongoing at the (President’s) office. He has a fully equipped office in his residence. He will be back to the main office after the works,” Ahmad wrote.