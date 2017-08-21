The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast to the nation portrayed him as being very disconnected from the reality of the current state of the nation.

UNDEDSS Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Uranta, made the remark in Lagos on Monday in a release made available to newsmen, saying that Buhari’s over-emphasis on the jaded mantra of Nigeria’s unity being non-negotiable made the group wonder if Nigerians would have real value added to their lives by the president’s being back.

According to the group, Buhari’s speech is devoid of empathy with the sad state in which Nigerians have been battered through hunger, terror attacks and a bombardment by mendacious propaganda.

“His speech was devoid of empathy with the sad state in which Nigerians have been battered through hunger, terror attacks and a bombardment by mendacious propaganda.

“Whilst one is sincerely happy that Mr President is back to Nigeria after that lengthy sojourn in London, one is tempted to believe that he may not be fully aware of the realities of the country he left behind for over three months!

“It pains one to see that Buhari is determined to stand on the wrong side of history as regards the inevitability of Nigeria being restructured before 2019,” the group lamented, but quickly warned that if Nigeria was not debated and/or restructured, the Niger Delta region, would definitely oppose elections being held in 2019.

- Advertisement -

.”Well, we have news for him. If Nigeria is not debated and/or restructured, the Niger Delta region, for one, will definitely oppose elections being held in 2019. A word sufficeth the wise,” the group warned.

Speaking further, UNDEDSS said it was evident from the broadcast that the single most important issue President Buhari recognised was the issue of the country’s unity being “non-negotiable, contending that this was laughable because Nigeria’s unity must be debated and a consensus reached by the leaders of the various political, economic, religious and cultural persuasions.

According to the group, this is so because a country where inequity and injustice walk the land freely is an unstable country and cannot stand the test of ethnic tensions.

“It is evident from his broadcast that the single most important issue President Muhammadu Buhari recognises is the issue of our unity being “non-negotiable”; which is laughable because this country’s unity must be debated and a consensus reached by the leaders of the various political, economic, religious and cultural persuasions.

“A country where inequity and injustice walk the land freely is an unstable country and cannot stand the test of ethnic tensions,” UNDEDSS said in conclusion.