President Muhamamdu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the nation’s security chiefs as part of efforts aimed at ending the spate of insecurity across the country.

The meeting was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, led the security chiefs to the meeting.

The new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, attended the security meeting for the first time since his recent appointment.

Apart from the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, also attended the meeting.

In a message posted on the Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, the Presidency said the security chiefs briefed Buhari on intelligence gathering and law enforcement efforts across the country.

“Security meeting today, presided over by President @MBuhari. NSA, Service Chiefs, Intelligence Chiefs, IGP in attendance.

“President briefed on Intelligence-gathering and law enforcement efforts across the country, by the various agencies,” the message read.

The meeting came at a time that there is growing concern over increasing killings by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen across the country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had in a statement released on Tuesday listed the killings as one of the issues the present administration had failed to address headlong.