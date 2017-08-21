The Nigerian High Commission to Ghana has denied reports regarding the purported killing of some Nigerians in Ghana.

The high commission in a statement on Monday said although there were xenophobic attacks targeted at some Nigerians in Ghana, no one was killed.

It said on August 18, 2017, Nigerian nationals living around Sowutoun area in the Ga Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Ghana, were allegedly targeted for attacks.

The foreign mission said the attack was in retaliation to the stabbing to death of a 27-year-old Ghanaian, Mr.Misbau Amadu, by 48-year-old Thompson Peters, a Nigerian national from Delta state in his residence around 11pm on August 17, 2017.

The statement added that the Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Kwabena Danso, revealed that the Nigerian, Mr. Peters, had on August 10, 2017, lodged a complaint at the Police Station at Lapas Area of Accra that Mr. Amadu broke into his apartment and stole some items.

It added that while investigation on the claim was ongoing, Peters again on August 17, 2017, called the police to report that Mr. Amadu went to his (Peter’s) house around 9am armed with a knife and attacked him for reporting the case to the police.

The statement read in part, “In the course of the fight that ensued, Mr. Peters claimed he overpowered Amadu and stabbed him in his head in self-defence. The victim was rushed to the Mary Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors. As a result, Mr. Peters was accordingly arrested by the police for investigations.

“Consequently, in the early hours of the next day, Friday, August 18, 2017, news quickly filtered out to Ghanaian residents of the area that a Nigerian had killed a Ghanaian following a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.

“Ghanaians therefore mobilised against the Nigerians in the area and carried out attacks against them and their properties. The Accra Regional Police reportedly intervened and brought the situation under control.

“Before it was curbed, some Nigerians had reportedly sustained injuries and their properties, including vehicles, damaged. There was, however, no confirmation of the death of any Nigerian as a result of the incident as alleged. Some Nigerians have reportedly moved out of the area for fear of further attacks on them.”

The high commission said the suspect is currently in protective custody at the Odokor Police Station while some Nigerian diplomats would be meeting with the police and the suspect later.