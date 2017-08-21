President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, behind closed doors.

This was Buhari’s first working day since he returned from medical vacation in the UK on Saturday.

It afforded Osinbajo the opportunity to brief the President of some of the developments that took place while he was away.

The meeting was held inside one of the offices located inside Buhari’s official residence.

Osinbajo had earlier in the day taken part in the national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which was held in Lagos.

Also on Monday, Buhari received in audience at his residence the Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura.

Al-Makura was believed to have visited the President to welcome him from his medical trip and congratulate him on his recovery.