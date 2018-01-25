The Taraba State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, has said the state open grazing prohibition law was enacted to check the perennial crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Manu stated this on Thursday in Jalingo while declaring open a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop to enlighten the law people on the benefit of the law.

He explained that the workshop became necessary because of the determination of the government to gradually implement the law in the state so as to carry everybody along.

According to him, the law was not meant to intimidate anyone as being widely speculated, noting that the law was meant to stop incessant clashes and promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Government has enacted the law with a clear conscience to end bloodshed associated with open grazing.

“I want to call on participants to pay attention to issues to be discussed here and ask relevant questions for clarifications so as to clear doubts in the minds of the people about the law.

“Government wants to enjoin Council Chairmen here to go back after this workshop and organise similar programmes at the local level to further sensitise the people at the grassroots on the benefits of the law,” he said.

While seeking the support of the traditional rulers to help sensitise their subjects on the importance of the law, the Deputy Governor conveyed the appreciation of Governor Darius Ishaku to them and the security agencies for the support given them since assumption of office.

He called on them to continue to do more so as to assist the state government in her determination to bring peace and development to the state.

Earlier, while welcoming participants to the workshop, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Anthony Jellason, appealed to the people to take sentiments off the law and embrace it for the peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.

The workshop was attended by traditional rulers across the state, leaders of herders and farmers associations in the state as well as security personnel and other relevant stakeholders.