The Presidential Amnesty Office has accused some unnamed politicians of trying to derail the lofty objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The Office linked the recent rumours that its Coordinator and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), has been relieved of his duties as part of the tendentious plot to distract it.

According to the Office, “There is no iota of truth in these rumours as Gen. Boroh remains at his duty posts carrying out the duties and tasks assigned him by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who appointed him.

“The mischievous rumours are calculated to distract Gen. Boroh and divert the attention of the Presidential Amnesty Office from its mandate of sustainably reintegrating the Beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme, enhancing human capital development, building and ensuring peace in the Niger Delta to allow for investment and the development of the region.”

A statement by Head, Media and Communications, Owei Lakemfa, in Abuja, on Thursday, assured that the Amnesty Office, under Boroh would not succumb to any form of blackmail but would instead continue to collaborate with other strategic partners and government agencies through constant dialogue and interaction with the major stakeholders, youths leaders and elders in the Niger Delta in order to stem the tide of oil installation vandalism in the Niger Delta.

“On occasions when there were threats of vandalism or resumption of militant activities, General Boroh relocated to the Niger Delta on peace building efforts and to assuage feelings, calm frayed nerves and push for dialogue.

“The Presidential Amnesty Office once again reiterates that the Programme is an interventionist security project which should not be politicised.

“We need not emphasize that the wellbeing of the country’s economy rests on oil production and everything possible must be done to ensure we meet our production target. This precisely is what the rumour mongers do not desire hence their vicious campaigns against the Programme and its Coordinator,” Lakemfa stated.

Meanwhile, various groups including the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Abuja Chapter and Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) have called on President Muhammad Buhari to ignore those pushing for the removal of the amnesty coordinator.