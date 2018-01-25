Kaduna State Government has earmarked over N351 million for the upgrade of facilities at its media outfit in 2018.

The figure is contained in the 2018 budget of the State Media Corporation.

A breakdown shows that N70 million of the amount would be used to procure modern facilities for the digitisation of the station and N50 million for spare parts to be supplied to the sub stations in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kujama.

Also the state government would procure two Outside Broadcast vans for the radio and television stations at the cost of N45 million and spend N150 million on the construction of a new TV complex.

The document indicated that N30 million was earmarked for the purchase of 10 camcorders while the rest of the amount was for other items..

N2.6 billion was allocated to the station in 2016 and N1.78 billion in 2017 for digitisation of the state television and expansion of the radio station.