The authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have dismissed from service a driver in the institution’s employ, Mr. Abiodun Abolade, who was caught with contraband substances suspected to be cannabis a few days ago.

In a statement on Monday, the institution’s Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Mrs. Emi Alawode, said the suspect was a driver/mechanic II in the Bureau of Transportation before he was sacked.

The Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service had on Saturday, August 12, 2017, intercepted a Toyota Coaster bus laden with neatly concealed wraps of Indian hemp, at Imeko-Afon/Olorunda area of the Idiroko border, Ogun State when Abolade was conveying the drugs into the country.

He was said to have concealed the cannabis under the bags of rice he was conveying with the vehicle to Abeokuta. The bus had registration number FUNAAB 50 B-100 FG.

- Advertisement -

In its reaction, the institution said the practice was in violation of its rules, as it was committed to upholding all statutory enactments guiding its establishment, subsisting legislation in Ogun State and the nation in general.

The statement partly read, “The letter of dismissal, referenced FUNAAB/R/JP.1804/1/43 and signed by the acting Registrar of the university, Dr. (Mrs.) Linda Onwuka, reads in part, “I write to inform you that your services, as a driver/mechanic II in the Bureau of Transportation, are no longer required by the university and consequently, you are hereby dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect.

“The decision was taken in adherence to extant regulations, the rules of engagement of the said officer in the university, as well as avail the accused person the required time and attention to responding to the allegations leveled against him by law enforcement agents.”