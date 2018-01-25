The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the late Dr Alex Ekwueme family in his Enugu residence.

The late Dr. Ekwueme, who was one of the founding fathers of the PDP, died in a London clinic and would be buried on February 2.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, who was accompanied on the visit by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanayi of Enugu State, Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Wali Jibrin, National Youth Leader of the party, Sunday Ude-Okoye, and others, consoled the Ekwueme family by urging them to take heart.

Secondus reminded members of the Ekwueme family the saying in the Holy that the Bible that “There is time for everything… a time to be born and a time to die,” adding that it was only God who could resolve issues about death.

Secondus, therefore, said that their party has lost a great leader in Dr Ekwueme, who he pointed out God gave great wisdom that enabled him and other leaders of the party to form the”biggest and strongest” party in Africa.

He recalled how the late Ekwueme had, in 1998, worked tirelessly with other leaders of the party who converged in Abuja to bring the PDP to fruition.

The party chairman noted that while Ekwueme was alive, he displayed great level of integrity and had always condemned corruption.

He pointed out that as a result of his integrity, professional competence and intellgence, Ekwueme was elected the vice president during the Second Republic, saying that “he believed that politics can be played without bitterness.”

Secondus also said that the late Ekwueme and other eminent leaders in the country had helped to ensure that democracy was sustained and the military kept in the barracks.

He said that the Ekwuemes would definitely be bleeding in their hearts about their loss, praying God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also speaking, Sen. Jibrin described Ekwueme as ‘a true Nigerian’, urging his family members to gracefully bear their loss.

Jibril used the occasion to praise Governor Ugwuanyi who he said has done marvelously well.

“My coming here is because of the respect I have for the governor, he is one of the best governors in Nigeria,” he said, adding that Ugwuanyi is a true party man.

Responding, Ekwueme’s daughter and the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, said that his late father would be happy where he is that the leadership of the PDP came on a condolence visit to his house.

She disclosed that her mother, Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme, was equally excited when she heard that the PDP leadership was coming on the visit.

She told their visitors that the late Ekwueme was PDP to the core and a strong partyman, pointing out that her father like the PDP kept to his promises.

He advised the party leadership to uphold the ideals for which her father was known for as she thanked them for coming to honour him.

Other PDP leaders who came in the visit included former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha; PDP National Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi; former National Chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang; Adolphus Wabara; Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd); former Anambra PDP governorship candidate, Oseloka Obaze; Enugu State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, among others.