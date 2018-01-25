An NGO, Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errant (CURE-Nigeria), has bemoaned the plight of babies whose mothers are serving jail terms in various prisons across the federation.

The Executive Director of CURE-Nigeria, Mr Sylvester Uhaa, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday, that it was sad such children reside in prisons bereft of facilities and services to meet their peculiar needs.

According to him, mothers of such children should be given parole, community service, suspended sentences and probation instead of allowing them to nurse their children in prison.

Uhaa urged the Federal Government to consider those alternatives to replace confinement of errant pregnant women and nursing mothers to the prisons.

The executive director said such mothers constitute a special group to whom incarceration should only be a last resort.

“Some of these children were either born in prison or accompanied their mothers to prison.

“Our survey revealed that the needs of these children are ignored, as the babies lack feeding, access to immunisation, blankets as well as recreational and educational facilities.

“Their mothers, on the other hand, lack access to sanitary pads, nutrition, rehabilitation programmes, legal aid and the psychological support they need,’’ he said.