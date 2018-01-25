The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, said that the open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo was evidence and clear endorsement of the philosophy of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of the cluelessness and visionless leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group said that Obasanjo’s statement was a slap on the faces of the Igbo leaders who recently endorsed President Buhari for second tenure for their selfish interests against the interest of poor masses and majority of the country.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, while reacting to Obasanjo’s statement to President Buhari alleged that the president has nothing to offer the country, stressing that those who, out of ignorance, opposed the ideology of freedom as espoused by IPOB can now see that “we are visionaries who should be praised not labeled terrorists”.

According to Powerful, “We support Obasanjo for his timely intervention because at a time of national crisis and with people losing their lives all across the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria, anybody discussing partisan politics under such an atmosphere of mass misery is not fit to be regarded as a human being let alone a leader”.

“What Obasanjo said is the clearest endorsement of the philosophy of our leader and prophet of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that the only way to reign in a dictatorship is by confronting it head on with the truth.

“Obasanjo has spoken the truth and should be applauded for it. Those hungry and insatiable APC yes men that visited Aso Rock to endorse Buhari for 2019 under the banner of Igbo leaders should all cover their collective faces in shame. They have brought shame and dishonor to Igboland by openly embracing visionless and clueless leader”.

“Buhari has nothing to offer apart from misery and premature death. Those who out of ignorance opposed the ideology of freedom as espoused by IPOB can now see that we are visionaries who should be praised not labeled terrorists. Obasanjo have now seen the inherent danger of the cluelessness and visionless leadership of the Buhari administration”.

“We also commend Chief Ben Nwabueze and Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi who have been speaking in this direction without fear or favour for some time now. They are the real Igbo leaders the world should look up to, not the collection of failures, charlatans, pimps and political harlots that went to endorse Buhari in Abuja a few days ago”.

“Obasanjo’s statement is a slap on the faces of these criminals parading themselves as Igbo leaders. The timing couldn’t have been more apt. It is crystal clear from analysis of Obasanjo’s statement that the new coalition he is calling for is something similar to what IPOB is doing, but on broader all encompassing scale that will include all ethnicities in Nigeria rather than one restricted to Biafra alone” Powerful stated.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), same Wednesday, insisted that President Buhari would be the last president of the geographical expression called Nigeria.

The leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, in his reaction on the open letter to President Buhari by former President Obasanjo, said MASSOB and the people of Biafra does not need a soothsayer or a spiritualist to tell the people that the days of president Buhari in Aso Rock villa are numbered.

Madu stated, “The recent outburst of former president Obasanjo against the president Buhari is very thoughtful and widely accepted by well meaning citizens of the country. Though Obasanjo is right in his castigation and open letter to president Buhari, MASSOB and the people of Biafra does not need a soothsayer or a spiritualist to tell us that the days of president Buhari in Aso Rock villa is numbered. We insists that president Buhari remains the last president of this geographical expression called Nigeria”.

“President Buhari’s system of implementing and executing his government’s policies and running of government affairs has opened the eyes and consciousness of the citizens that the foundation of Nigeria is very faulty with so much damages that can never be repaired or redeemed again. The consciousness of ethnic, religious and regional survival, emancipation and independence have grown eloquently and dipped deeper into the consciousness of the citizens of ethnic nationalities in Nigeria”.

“MASSOB described Obasanjo’s open letter to president Buhari as a timely advice of an elder who ultimately knows the root and cause of problems but shied away from intervention until it goes out of hand. It can also be likened to a professional physician who also knows the right medical drugs to be administered to a dying patient but biasly and hypocritically denied the dying patient the drugs until he entered into coma,” Madu stated.